Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

The St. Louis Cardinals returned home with a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres behind a dominant performance from Dustin May last night.

It looked as if the Padres may have found something in their bats with 14 runs in their last two games in Baltimore, but they mustered just one hit against May.

The Padres and Cardinals split a four-game series at Petco Park last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, June 16.

Padres vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+167)

Cardinals +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline

Padres -101

Cardinals -119

Total

8.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Padres vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Padres: Michael King (4-5, 3.46 ERA)

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (7-4, 3.88 ERA)

Michael King has allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts, but he did complete at least six innings in his last three outings. The right-hander threw six innings against the Cardinals last month, only allowing a solo home run to Alec Burleson.

Andre Pallante has allowed three runs on six hits in his last two starts after getting chased after allowing four runs on eight hits in three innings against the Cubs. He did not start in last month’s series in San Diego.

Padres vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, CARD, TBS

Padres record: 37-34

Cardinals record: 39-31

Padres vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Alec Burleson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-129)

Alec Burleson has six home runs and five doubles during his current 15-game hitting streak, going 20 for 62 (.323) in that span. The slugger bats much better vs. RHP (.332) than vs. LHP (.188), and had that aforementioned home run off King last month.

I’ll back Burleson to stay hot at home tonight against the Padres.

Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Dustin May silenced San Diego last night, and Andre Pallante will look to do the same tonight. The righthander has allowed three runs on six hits in 11.2 innings across his last two starts, and the Cardinals have won his last four outings.

Meanwhile, Michael King has been fighting in for the Padres. He had a good start last time out with three runs allowed in 6.2 innings, but he allowed four runs or more in each of his previous three outings.

I can’t trust San Diego’s offense to score more than a few runs, and the Cardinals should be able to get a few runs across against King.

Pick: Cardinals -119

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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