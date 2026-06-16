Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Guardians-Brewers, Padres-Cardinals, Orioles-Mariners)

We have a full MLB slate on Tuesday night with all 30 teams in action.

I’m targeting a road underdog, home favorite, and an UNDER for my MLB best bets today.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 16.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians (+129) at Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (-119) vs. San Diego Padres

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-117)

Cleveland Guardians (+129) at Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league this season, but the Guardians aren’t too far behind. Cleveland also has an advantage on the mound with Slade Cecconi set to face off against Robert Gasser.

Cecconi has allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight starts, posting a 3.16 ERA (13 ER in 37 IP) in that span. Meanwhile, Gasser has been up and down in his four starts, and the Brewers have lost all four.

The Guardians have also been great against left-handed pitching this year. They’re just 23-26 vs. RHP but 16-7 vs. LHP.

St. Louis Cardinals (-119) vs. San Diego Padres

Dustin May silenced San Diego last night, and Andre Pallante will look to do the same tonight. The right-hander has allowed three runs on six hits in 11.2 innings across his last two starts, and the Cardinals have won his last four outings.

Meanwhile, Michael King has been fighting in for the Padres. He had a good start last time out with three runs allowed in 6.2 innings, but he allowed four runs or more in each of his previous three outings.

I can’t trust San Diego’s offense to score more than a few runs, and the Cardinals should be able to get a few runs across against King.

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-117)

Brandon Young vs. Logan Gilbert is one of the sneaky good pitching matchups on Tuesday night. Young has allowed 5 ER in 26.2 IP (1.69 ERA) in his last four outings, and Gilbert has had four strong starts as well with 4 ER in 23 IP (1.57 ERA).

These two teams met up last week in Baltimore, and these starters combined to allow just one run in 13 innings in their two starts.

Baltimore is a team that has trended to the OVER this season, but this has an UNDER written all over it at T-Mobile Park tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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