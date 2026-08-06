Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks wrap up their four-game series on Thursday night.

The Padres saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Monday night in a 5-1 loss, but bounced back for a 9-4 victory in Game 2 of the series. It was then Arizona’s turn for a blowout win, 10-4, to set up this crucial matchup.

The NL West is out of reach, but the Padres are two games back of the Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card race.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+149)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Padres -104

Diamondbacks -104

Total

9 (Over -105/Under -115)

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Padres: Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.18 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Kohl Drake (0-0, 4.85 ERA)

Walker Buehler got tagged for seven runs in five innings against the Diamondbacks on July 6, and then allowed four runs in two innings to the Blue Jays. Since then, though, he’s allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 15.1 innings across his last three starts.

Kohl Drake has kept Arizona in two of his three starts. He’s allowed a total of seven runs in 13 innings, with four of those runs coming in four innings against the Nationals two starts ago.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, ARID

Padres record: 59-56

Diamondbacks record: 61-54

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Gabriel Moreno OVER 0.5 RBIs (+183)

Whether he’s batting third or fourth in the order, Gabriel Moreno has been an RBI machine in recent weeks.

The Diamondbacks catcher has 16 RBI in his last 12 games, driving in at least one run in all but two of those contests. In fact, he’s gone OVER 1.5 RBI in six of those 12 contests, so that could be worth a step ladder at a nice +593 price.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I’m not confident in either pitcher or team tonight in Arizona, but I do think this is going to be another high-scoring game.

I don’t trust Buehler or Drake at all, and even if one of them has a solid start, I can’t see this turning into a pitcher’s duel in Arizona.

Pick: OVER 9 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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