Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres in the rubber match of a three-game set on Thursday night.

The Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-0 victory in the series opener before the Padres bounced back with a 5-1 victory last night.

The Padres had a five-game winning streak of their own prior to that loss on Tuesday night, so both NL West squads are hot heading into the playoffs.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-149)

Dodgers -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Padres +114

Dodgers -175

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -119)

Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Padres: Nick Pivetta (3-2, 3.30 ERA)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 3.46 ERA)

Nick Pivetta is looking pretty healthy after missing nearly five months. He’s allowed three runs on 11 hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in 14 innings in three starts this month.

Tyler Glasnow allowed four runs in two straight starts before throwing six two-run frames with 10 strikeouts against the Giants last time out.

Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SNLA, MLBN

Padres record: 88-70

Dodgers record: 97-61

Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-107)

Teoscar Hernandez stayed hot to come through for us last night with a 3 for 4 performance against the Padres. He’s now 10 for 26 (.385) on his six-game hitting streak with five runs scored and an RBi in that span.

The outfielder has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all six of those games and eight of his last nine. I’ll back him to keep that going tonight at home.

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers have an outside chance of catching the Brewers for the top spot in the NL, sitting two games back of Milwaukee with four games to play, while the Padres are battling for position in the Wild Card race.

San Diego is a game up on the Cubs and Phillies, who are both three games up on the Diamondbacks for the final Wild Card spot. The Padres are almost assured a playoff berth, but it’s a matter of home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round.

The Padres were able to beat Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers as big underdogs last night, and should be hungry again tonight in Los Angeles.

There’s some value on the Padres as road underdogs again tonight.

Pick: Padres +144

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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