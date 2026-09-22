Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are both red-hot as they face off for a three-game set starting on Tuesday night.

The Padres have won five in a row and 13 of their last 14 games, with the Dodgers on a four-game winning streak and a 6-1 stretch in their last seven.

The Dodgers are two games back of the Brewers for the best record in the NL, with the Padres tied with the Cubs, and one game ahead of the Phillies, in the battle for Wild Card position.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-193)

Dodgers -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Padres +109

Dodgers -131

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Padres: Michael King (12-9, 3.03 ERA)

Dodgers: TBD

Michael King has thrown eight straight quality starts, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) in 50.2 innings in that span. He’s allowed six runs in 17.1 innings against the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers are expected to go with a bullpen game tonight against the Padres.

Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SNLA, TBS

Padres record: 87-69

Dodgers record: 96-60

Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Merrill OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+100)

Jackson Merrill has been one of a few hot bats for the Padres. He’s 21 for 48 (.438) during his 11-game hitting streak with 10 runs scored and 13 RBI.

Merrill has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all but one of those 11 contests, bringing him up to a 53% clip on the season.

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to take an UNDER in a bullpen game, but that’s what I’m doing tonight in Los Angeles.

As mentioned above, King has been stellar both recently and against the Dodgers this season. After being limited to just 15 starts this season, King has proven to be a top-of-the-line starter through 31 starts this year.

The Dodgers have a 3.87 bullpen ERA on the season, so it’s not a huge risk taking the UNDER tonight at home.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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