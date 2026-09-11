Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The San Francisco Giants are looking to stay hot at home as they face off against the San Diego Padres in a weekend set.

The Giants just swept the Cardinals to put an end to St. Louis’ playoff hopes, and now hope to put a dent in the Padres’ postseason chances. However, San Diego has won four in a row and five of its last six games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Giants on Friday, Sept. 11.

Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+118)

Giants +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Padres -149

Giants +123

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Padres: Robbie Ray (11-8, 3.39 ERA)

Giants: Anthony Molina (3-0, 2.79 ERA)

Robbie Ray got roughed up by the Yankees last time out, allowing five runs on five hits with one strikeout and four walks in just 2.1 innings.

Anthony Molina allowed two unearned runs on one hit (a home run) in five innings against the Mets last time out.

Padres vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Padres record: 78-68

Giants record: 62-85

Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Eldridge OVER 1.5 Bases (+157)

Bryce Eldridge has raised his batting average by over 20 points over the last few weeks, going 24 for 66 (.364) with two home runs and six doubles in his last 18 games. He’s been particularly hot as of late, with a home run and three doubles during his six-game hitting streak.

Eldridge also thrives in lefty-on-lefty matchups, hitting .298 with a .518 slugging percentage vs. LHP as opposed to .254 and .431 vs. RHP.

Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Giants played spoiler in a sweep of the Cardinals, and now look to do the same against Robbie Ray and the Padres.

Anthony Molina has had two solid starts for the Giants, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits in 10 innings. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray yielded five runs in just 2.1 innings against the Yankees in his last outing.

The Padres are only 21-20 vs. LHP this season, and are 32-39 on the road as opposed to the Giants’ 36-36 record at home.

Pick: Giants +123

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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