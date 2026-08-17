Padres vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17
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The San Diego Padres are just barely hanging on to a wild card spot in the National League heading into this week. They're currently tied with the Philadelphia Phillies at 67-58, which is good enough to be one game clear of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are currently the first team out.
The Padres will look to create some separation this week when they take on the New York Mets in a three-game series.
The Mets season is virtually over at 56-69, but they're riding a three-game win streak heading into Monday's action.
Padres vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Padres +1.5 (-192)
- Mets -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Padres +110
- Mets -120
Total
- OVER 8 (-112)
- UNDER 8 (-108)
Padres vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Walker Buehler, RHP (7-5, 4.88 ERA)
- New York: Nolan McLean, RHP (8-8, 3.42 ERA)
Padres vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 17
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, NESN
- Padres record: 66-59
- Mets record: 56-58
Padres vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jackson Merrill OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115)
Fewer players have been as hot as Jackson Merrill over the past 30 days. In that time frame, he has a wRC+ of 179 with a batting average of .340 and an OPS of 1.029. I'm going to bet on him to keep his hot streak going today against the Mets.
Padres vs. Mets Prediction and Best Bet
For day 225 of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I decided to take the Padres to win as road underdogs:
No offense has been better than the Padres over the past month. They have a wRC+ of 127 in that time frame, which is the best mark in Major League Baseball.
The reason the Padres are underdogs is the fact that they're rolling with Walker Buehler on the mound, but I think we could see some positive regression from him. He has a 4.35 xERA and a 4.29 FIP, so he has pitched better than his 4.88 ERA would indicate.
I'll jump at the chance to bet on the hottest offense in baseball as an underdog.
Pick: Padres +110 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets