Padres vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

The San Diego Padres are just barely hanging on to a wild card spot in the National League heading into this week. They're currently tied with the Philadelphia Phillies at 67-58, which is good enough to be one game clear of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are currently the first team out.

The Padres will look to create some separation this week when they take on the New York Mets in a three-game series.

The Mets season is virtually over at 56-69, but they're riding a three-game win streak heading into Monday's action.

Padres vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Padres +1.5 (-192)

Mets -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Padres +110

Mets -120

Total

OVER 8 (-112)

UNDER 8 (-108)

Padres vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Walker Buehler, RHP (7-5, 4.88 ERA)

New York: Nolan McLean, RHP (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

Padres vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 17

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, NESN

Padres record: 66-59

Mets record: 56-58

Padres vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Merrill OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115)

Fewer players have been as hot as Jackson Merrill over the past 30 days. In that time frame, he has a wRC+ of 179 with a batting average of .340 and an OPS of 1.029. I'm going to bet on him to keep his hot streak going today against the Mets.

Padres vs. Mets Prediction and Best Bet

For day 225 of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I decided to take the Padres to win as road underdogs:

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 225



$25: Padres +108

$25: Diamondbacks/Red Sox OVER 9 (+100)

$50: Cubs -160



Yesterday: 0-3-1 (-$70)

Year-to-date: 381-405-13 (+$14.23) pic.twitter.com/l1FbWX9o6V — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) August 17, 2026

No offense has been better than the Padres over the past month. They have a wRC+ of 127 in that time frame, which is the best mark in Major League Baseball.

The reason the Padres are underdogs is the fact that they're rolling with Walker Buehler on the mound, but I think we could see some positive regression from him. He has a 4.35 xERA and a 4.29 FIP, so he has pitched better than his 4.88 ERA would indicate.

I'll jump at the chance to bet on the hottest offense in baseball as an underdog.

Pick: Padres +110 via FanDuel

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