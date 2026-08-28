Padres vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The Tampa Bay Rays return home for a three-game set against the San Diego Padres starting on Friday night.

The Rays lost two of three in Baltimore before taking two of three in Detroit on their road trip. Meanwhile, the Padres are hitting the road after sweeping the Twins and losing two of three to the Pirates at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Rays on Friday, Aug. 28.

Padres vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-193)

Rays -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Padres +120

Rays -129

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Padres vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Padres: Casey Mize (5-7, 3.44 ERA)

Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.10 ERA)

Casey Mize is looking to bounce back from allowing four runs in 2.2 innings against the Twins last time out. He had allowed just two runs on eight hits in 12 innings against the Brewers and Guardians in his previous two starts.

Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to allow three runs in 3.1 innings against the Orioles, then threw five shutout innings in Baltimore in his last start.

Padres vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, RAYS

Padres record: 72-62

Rays record: 79-54

Padres vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-137)

Junior Caminero extended his hitting streak to 10 games with back-to-back 2-for-4 performances in Detroit. He’s now 14 for 39 with four runs scored and five RBI during that span.

The Rays slugger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in nine straight games and 14 of his last 16. I’ll back him to stay hot as he returns home.

Padres vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It could very well be a pitcher’s duel down in Tampa Bay tonight with Casey Mize facing off against Shane McClanahan.

Both pitchers have been solid this season with ERAs under 3.50, and, more importantly, both of these offenses are struggling as of late.

The Padres scored just five runs in their three-game set against the Pirates, and held Pittsburgh to four runs in a low-scoring series.

Low-scoring games also seem to be the Rays’ forte, as they’ve gone UNDER the total in five straight games, scoring 13 runs in that span. In fact, they’ve scored just 17 runs in their last seven games.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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