Padres vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The San Diego Padres are looking to secure a series victory as they continue their road series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

After getting swept in Tampa Bay to start their road trip, the Padres bounced back with a 5-0 win last night.

That loss for the Reds ended a short 3-1 hot stretch in which they scored 32 runs in the four games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Padres vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+113)

Reds +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Padres -135

Reds +126

Total

9 (Over -117/Under -103)

Padres vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Padres: Randy Vasquez (10-6, 4.02 ERA)

Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.24 ERA)

Randy Vasquez allowed just one hit in five shutout innings against the Pirates in his last start. He’s yielded a total of four runs in his last four outings.

Nick Lodolo has struggled recently, allowing six runs in 3.1 innings against the Reds before yielding four runs in four innings against the Giants.

Padres vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, CINR

Padres record: 73-65

Reds record: 65-73

Padres vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Randy Vasquez UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-127)

Randy Vasquez is an interesting pitcher in today’s game because he doesn’t rely on the strikeout. In fact, he has just eight strikeouts in his last seven starts since racking up five punchouts against the Orioles on June 13.

The Reds do tend to strike out quite a bit, but I think they can put the ball in play enough against the Padres right-hander.

Padres vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Padres got back on track with a shutout win to open their series in Cincinnati, and now they have the edge on the mound tonight.

Randy Vasquez has allowed four runs in 23 innings across his last four starts, including five one-hit frames against the Pirates last time out. Meanwhile, Nick Lodolo has allowed 10 runs on 16 hits in 7.1 innings in his last two starts against the Diamondbacks and Giants.

San Diego is 73-65 while Cincinnati is 65-73, and the Padres should be bigger favorites tonight.

Pick: Padres -135

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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