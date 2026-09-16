Padres vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The San Diego Padres continue their four-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday night.

The Rockies ended an eight-game skid with a 9-3 win last night, pushing the Padres to the brink of elimination for the NL West. San Diego still holds a 2.5-game lead in the Wild Card race, though, thanks to an eight-game winning streak prior to that loss.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Rockies on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Padres vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (-112)

Rockies +1.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Padres -172

Rockies +142

Total

11 (Over -108/Under -112)

Padres vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Padres: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.57 ERA)

Rockies: Mason Adams (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Robbie Ray has allowed five runs in each of his last two starts after a string of solid outings for the Padres. He’s also allowed five earned runs in 15 innings against the Rockies this season.

Mason Adams has fared well through his first four MLB starts, but his worst one came in his lone outing at Coors Field, when he allowed three runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings against the Cardinals.

Padres vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, COLR

Padres record: 82-69

Rockies record: 56-95

Padres vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Fernando Tatis Jr. To Hit A Home Run (+336)

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn’t have much power earlier in the season, but he’s heating up at the right time for the Padres.

The San Diego slugger has homered in both games in this series and three of his last four games overall. I’ll happily take +336 for him to go deep against a rookie at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

I trust Ray and the Padres to bounce back tonight in Colorado, even if they do get eliminated from NL West contention by a Dodgers win in Cincinnati.

Ray made two starts at Coors Field with the Giants earlier this season, allowing six runs (four earned) on 10 hits in 10 innings, both wins for San Francisco.

The Padres are still red-hot, and last night’s loss feels more like a blip on the radar than anything else.

And it’s always worth mentioning that the Rockies are a lowly 56-95 on the season, including 31-42 at home.

Pick: Padres -172

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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