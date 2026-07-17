Padres vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Kansas City Royals are looking for a better fate in the second half, and they’ll host the San Diego Padres in a three-game set to start things off.

The lowly Royals fell to 38-59 after losing five in a row to head into the break. They scored just 11 runs during that five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Padres are at the .500 mark, and have very much been an up-and-down team in recent weeks.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Royals on Friday, July 17.

Padres vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+145)

Royals +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Padres -111

Royals -109

Total

10.0 (Over -116/Under -104)

Padres vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Padres: Michael King (6-7, 3.41 ERA)

Royals: Seth Lugo (3-6, 4.56 ERA)

Michael King has bounced back nicely from allowing four runs in 4.1 innings to the Dodgers. He's allowed 3 ER on seven hits in 12 innings in his last two starts.

Seth Lugo has struggled in recent weeks, allowing 18 ER in 19.1 IP across his last four starts. He did only allow two runs on four hits in four innings in his last start, though, and threw 6.1 one-run innings against the Padres last year.

Padres vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, ROYL

Padres record: 48-48

Royals record: 38-59

Padres vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael King OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-114)

King has struggled a bit to rack up the strikeouts recently, but he did get five punchouts in three straight starts before being held to four last time out.

The right-hander has still gone OVER 4.5 strikeouts in 12 of 19 starts this season, and the Royals strike out at a decent rate.

Padres vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I know the Padres have been a bit disappointing this season, but this is a great chance for San Diego to start the second half on a high note.

King gets a chance to start against one of the worst offenses in the league, and Lugo has been shaky at best as of late. The Royals also have the worst bullpen in the league at a 5.33 ERA.

I’ll go as far as taking the Padres on the run line. Kansas City has lost by at least two runs in each game of their five-game skid, and the Royals’ last nine losses overall have come by margin.

Pick: Padres -1.5 (+145)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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