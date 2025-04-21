Padres vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 21
The San Diego Padres have the best record in baseball and have won seven of their last 10 games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit – a playoff team last season – is off to a fast start in 2025 as well, sitting in first place in the AL Central with a 13-9 record. However, the Tigers may have some issues competing in this one since they have Keider Montero on the mound.
Montero has a 9.00 ERA this season, and he’s been extremely prone to giving up home runs in his career (22 in 20 appearances), which may not bode well against an elite San Diego offense.
Despite that, the Padres are road underdogs in this matchup.
I think there are plenty of prop angles to take in this game, and I broke down a few – and the latest odds – below.
Padres vs. Tigers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Padres +1.5 (-180)
- Tigers -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Padres: +120
- Tigers: -142
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Padres vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Randy Vasquez (1-1, 1.74 ERA)
- Detroit: Keider Montero (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
Padres vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 21
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Padres record: 16-6
- Tigers record: 13-9
Padres vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – a player prop for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.:
The San Diego Padres take on the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, and Fernando Tatis Jr. has an amazing matchup for him to go deep.
Tigers starter Keider Montero allowed 19 homers in 19 appearances (16 starts) last season, and he followed that up by allowing three homers in his season debut in 2025.
Tatis already has eight homers on the season, and he’s been red hot through the first month, hitting an impressive .358. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him smack his ninth homer against Montero since he’s so prone to the long ball.
Padres vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is a prop bet, as I’m fading San Diego starter Randy Vasquez, which I broke down in today’s Best MLB Prop Bets:
San Diego Padres starter Randy Vasquez has struggled with free passes in the 2025 season, walking 14 batters across 20.2 innings of work.
On Monday, he’s taking on a Detroit Tigers team that is 11th in MLB in walks drawn this season. Vasquez has at least three walks in three of his four starts, and he’s really struggled to generate swings and misses in 2025.
According to Statcast, Vasquez is in the first percentile in whiff percentage, 15th percentile in chase rate and eight percentile in walk percentage.
This line is a steal at +140 on Monday.
Pick: Randy Vasquez OVER 2.5 Walks (+140 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
