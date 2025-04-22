Padres vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The Detroit Tigers continued to build their first-place case in the AL Central on Monday night, knocking off the San Diego Padres in the opening game of their series.
On Tuesday, these teams have a couple of veteran pitchers on the mound that have started the 2025 season on a high note.
Oddsmakers have set the Tigers as slight favorites in this game at home, but I’m actually looking to a total for my best bet in this contest.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, probable pitchers and more for Tuesday’s interleague clash.
Padres vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+160)
- Tigers +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Padres: -105
- Tigers: -115
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Padres vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta (3-1, 1.57 ERA)
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 2.53 ERA)
Padres vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, SDPA
- Padres record: 16-7
- Tigers record: 14-9
Padres vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Pivetta UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB props column – Painting Corners – why this line is a little high for Nick Pivetta on Tuesday:
San Diego Padres starter Nick Pivetta had a 10-strikeout game in his third start of the 2025 season, but he has fallen below this number in three of his four starts despite pitching at least six innings in three outings overall.
Pivetta has some pretty solid advanced numbers – 70th percentile in whiff percentage and 76th percentile in strikeout percentage – but this number seems a little too high for him considering his season-long profile.
On top of that, the Tigers are averaging just over nine K’s per game, so bettors would be asking Pivetta to come pretty close to that number on Tuesday even though he’s likely going to record somewhere around 18 total outs.
Padres vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
This game is one of my favorite to bet on Tuesday, which I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column:
Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty and San Diego Padres righty Nick Pivetta are both pitching well this season, and the total for this game (full game) is set at just 7.5.
So, I love getting the UNDER 4.5 runs in this matchup at a decent price since both starters will likely still be on the mound.
Flaherty has thrived in his return to Detroit, posting a 2.53 ERA across four starts, striking out 25 batters in 21.2 innings of work. Not only that, but he’s allowed three or fewer runs in every outing, keeping him in a good position to have this game UNDER four runs on his side when he exits.
As for Pivetta, he enters Tuesday’s start with a 1.57 ERA and 2.16 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing zero, three, zero and one run across his four outings.
These offenses are No. 10 and No. 11 in MLB in runs scored this season, but I think these veterans can keep things in check early on.
Pick: First Five Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160 at DraftKings)
