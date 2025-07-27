Is Paige Bueckers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Wings)
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers will not be in action on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Aces, as she's been ruled out for rest on the front end of a back-to-back.
Dallas has a quick turnaround with a game on Monday night, so it appears the team wants to take things slow with its prized rookie.
At 7-18, the Wings are likely out of the playoff chase in the W this season, and oddsmakers have set them as massive underdogs against the Aces -- even though they're at home. DraftKings has the Wings set as nine-point underdogs entering Sunday's action.
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why the Wings could be in trouble with Bueckers out of the lineup:
The Las Vegas Aces have not been great this season, winning just 12 of their first 25 games and dropping back-to-back contests to fall into eighth in the WNBA standings.
However, they have a cupcake matchup on the road on Sunday against a Dallas Wings team that won’t have Bueckers in the lineup.
This season, the Wings are just 1-4 straight up with Bueckers out of the lineup, and Dallas is just 7-18 overall, including a pedestrian 4-7 record at home. The Aces have struggled on the road (5-9 straight up), but they are by far the more talented team in this matchup.
Despite their struggles in 2025, the Aces still have a better net rating than the Wings, and I have a hard time trusting Dallas without Bueckers – who has been by far the team’s best player this season.
The Aces won the last meeting between these teams by four points on the road, and I expect the absence of Bueckers to help the Aces push that difference closer to double digits on Sunday.
Hopefully, Bueckers will be able to play in Dallas' matchup with the New York Liberty on Monday. So far this season, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from 3.
The Wings have won just one of the five games Bueckers has missed in the 2025 season.
