Panthers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns are both looking to build on impressive wins when they meet up in Week 3.

After a 59-37 loss to Chicago to open the season, Carolina went into Atlanta and came away with a 34-3 victory over the Falcons.

The Browns also got blown out in Week 1, falling 34-10 in Jacksonville, but got an upset win as +8.5 underdogs in a weather-impacted game in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Which team will move to 2-1 in Week 3?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Panthers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers -3 (-102)

Browns +3 (-118)

Moneyline

Panthers: -155

Browns: +130

Total

42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Panthers vs. Browns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Panthers record: 1-1

Browns record: 1-1

Panthers vs. Browns Betting Trends

The Panthers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Browns are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Panthers' last 10 games.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Browns' last 10 games.

Panthers vs. Browns Injury Reports

Panthers Injury Report

Patrick Jones II – questionable

Bobby Brown III – questionable

Jonathan Brooks – questionable

Trevis Gipson – questionable

Claudin Cherelus – questionable

Nick Scott – questionable

Browns Injury Report

Teven Jenkins – questionable

Dylan Sampson – IR

Panthers vs. Browns Key Player to Watch

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young might finally be coming into his own in his fourth season in the league. He’s thrown for 648 yards and six touchdowns with one interception on 46 of 73 passes (63%).

Young also ran for a touchdown on one of his two carries in Week 1 before scampering for six yards last week. If Young can prove he’s the real deal, the Panthers may have a brighter future than expected.

Panthers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick

I have to think the Buccaneers would’ve pulled out the win over the Browns had the field not been flooded in Tampa Bay on Sunday, and I’m still very skeptical about Cleveland’s offense. The Browns’ defense also hasn’t been too hot, allowing 53 points in two games.

Carolina has scored 71 points through two games and should be able to put up at least a few touchdowns in Cleveland. I could see the Panthers getting to nearly 30 points themselves, and the Browns are capable of getting into the double digits.

I’m torn between taking the Panthers or the over, but I'm going to go with the total at this point in the week. The Browns went OVER in both of their games, and the Panthers nearly got there themselves with 34 points last week after 96 total points in their Week 1 contest.

Pick: OVER 42.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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