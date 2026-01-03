Panthers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Who Wins NFC South?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to end their four-game skid and win the NFC South crown with an 8-9 record. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games to open the door for the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers already have eight wins, and are trying to make the playoffs with a respectable 9-8 record with a win over the Bucs.
This will be the second meeting in three weeks between these division rivals after the Panthers won 23-20 at home in Week 16.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 18 matchup.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Panthers +2.5 (-102)
- Buccaneers -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +120
- Buccaneers: -142
Total
- 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread has come down by half a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total still at 43.5
Which team will end up on top in the NFC South?
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in the second half of the season, yet the betting market continues to set them as favorites, expecting the version of them that got off to a hot start will show up. This is a team that, since Week 8, ranks 24th in EPA per play, and they rank 28th in the league in Net Yards per Play throughout the season. The Panthers have been playing much better football and outrank the Bucs in almost every metric. I'm surprised Carolina is the underdog in this spot, so I'll back the Panthers to win on the moneyline and claim the NFC South.
Pick: Panthers +124 via FanDuel
The Panthers have already shown that they can beat the Bucs, and going on the road shouldn’t change that. Carolina may only be 3-5 on the road, but Tampa Bay is just 3-4 at home.
These are two teams heeded in opposite directions, and Carolina is primed to get the upset win to take the division crown.
Final Score Prediction: Panthers 23, Buccaneers 20
