Panthers vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2

The Carolina Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, but things didn't go as well for them against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, losing 29-14.

They'll play their third preseason game on Friday night when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who beat the Saints 24-20 in their first exhibition match.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's preseason action.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (-110)

Jaguars +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers -135

Jaguars +114

Total

OVER 37.5 (-112)

UNDER 37.5 (-108)

Panthers vs. Jaguars How to Watch Preseason Week 2

Date: Friday, March 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: EverBank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited/CBS47

Panthers record: 1-1

Jaguars record: 1-0

Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Dave Canales is 2-6 straight up and 1-7 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Liam Coen is 1-2-1 straight up and 1-3 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Panthers vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch

CJ Williams, WR - Jacksonville Jaguars

There's going to be some opening at wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars this year. Brian Thomas Jr. is the clear No. 1, and guys like Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington will make up the starting lineup, but there's certainly space for a rookie to make an impact. One of the players to keep an eye on is CJ Williams, one of their sixth-round draft picks this year. The Stanford product hauled in two receptions for 28 yards in the Jaguars' first preseason game.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Prediction and Best Bet

There are some NFL head coaches who put little to no emphasis on winning preseason games, using them solely as an evaluation tool and as a way to get their starters ready for the regular season. Dave Canales is one of those coaches, who has gone just 1-7 against the spread in the preseason since taking over as the Panthers' head coach.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars won their Week 1 game without playing any of their starters, and now they plan on playing them for at least a portion of the game.

I trust the Jaguars a lot more than the Panthers in this spot.

Pick: Jaguars +114 via DraftKings

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