Panthers vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 8

Looking to bet on a few touchdown scorers on Thursday night?

The Carolina Panthers hit the road to battle the Green Bay Packers in what should be an interesting NFC battle. Both of these teams are looking to get back to the playoffs, yet they lost in Week 7 and are in need of a bounce-back showing in Week 8.

The anytime touchdown scorer market is one of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL, as most skill players are set at plus money to find the end zone. Not only is this a simple bet to place, but who doesn’t love points when watching the NFL?

This could be a high-scoring game, as the total has moved from 47.5 to 48.5 since opening on Sunday, and the Panthers are a top-11 team in EPA/Play and yards per play through their first six games.

The Packers’ offense hasn’t been as impressive, but Jordan Love has made a ton of big plays in the passing game, which has allowed Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft and Matthew Golden to all make their mark in the end zone in recent weeks.

There are a few players I’m considering in this standalone game, including …

Let’s take a look at the odds and my breakdown for each of these plays on Thursday night in Week 8.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Panthers vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-145)

Packers running back Josh Jacobs missed the first six weeks of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List, but he returned in Week 7 and made an immediate impact against the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs played just 52.2 percent of Green Bay’s offense snaps, but he saw 18 opportunities (11 rushes, seven targets) and ended up finding the end zone. The former first-round pick had 11 carries for 36 yards and caught five of his seven targets for 55 yards (and a receiving score) in the loss to Detroit.

He has a great matchup against a Carolina defense that is 30th in EPA/Rush, 32nd in yards per carry allowed and 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (11) this season.

While this isn’t the most favorable price, Jacobs has been a touchdown machine in his Packers career, scoring 31 times in 33 games. He’s an easy bet against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+150)

Tetairoa McMillan scored both of his touchdowns in a Week 4 win over Detroit, but he remains the No. 1 option in this Carolina passing game.

After a lost game in Week 7 with the Panthers getting blown out and sitting their starters at the end of the game, McMillan is a solid bounce-back candidate in Week 8.

The former first-round pick has 54 targets, 36 receptions and 511 receiving yards in six games, playing over 82 percent of Carolina’s snaps. While Green Bay is fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, it has still allowed nine passing scores this season.

I don’t mind McMillan at this price, especially with Jalen Coker (shoulder) banged up ahead of this matchup.

Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+185)

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is almost always on the field for the Packers, playing in 81.6 percent of their snaps in the 2026 season. He found the end zone in Week 7 against Detroit, and I’m betting on him to do so again on Thursday night.

Kraft has at least five targets in six of his seven games, reeling in 29 of his 43 looks overall for 297 yards. Love keys in on Kraft in the red zone, targeting him eight times in seven games. Kraft has turned those targets into six catches and two scores, and he has three targets inside the 10-yard line in 2026.

Carolina has already allowed four receiving scores to tight ends (in six games), so I love this price for Kraft as he continues to work his way back into form after an ACL injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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