Panthers vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 8 (Bet on Bryce Young)

Thursday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season features an interesting matchup between two NFC playoff contenders as the Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young.

Carolina made the playoffs as the NFC South champion in the 2025 season and the Packers were a wild card team, but neither team made a deep run in the postseason.

Now, both squads are fighting for their playoff lives in Week 8 as Carolina sits at 3-3 and has a small lead in the NFC South, while the Packers are in last place in the NFC North despite a 4-3 record.

Oddsmakers have set the Packers as favorites in this game, but it's understandable if bettors aren't eager to rush in to back a side between these two teams.

These are two explosive passing offenses that will be great to bet on in the prop market in this primetime matchup, which may be a more exciting way to bet on Thursday.

Plus, the Carolina defense is allowing well over five yards per carry in the 2026 season and it was torched by Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Can the Packers, who have struggled to run the ball all season long, get going with Josh Jacobs in playing his second game of the season?

There are a ton of ways to bet in the prop market each day in the NFL, and for this primetime matchup, I've narrowed it down to three picks, including a prop for Young.

Here's a breakdown of the odds for each one of these player props for the Panthers vs. Packers matchup on Thursday night.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Jacobs OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Bryce Young OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-111)

Matthew Golden OVER 4.5 Receptions (-139)

Josh Jacobs OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Carolina is allowing 5.2 yards per carry in the 2026 season, and it was torched by Tampa Bay in Week 7 on the ground.

Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 and immediately had a positive impact on the offense, rushing 11 times for 36 yards and catching five of his seven targets for 55 yards and a score. While the running room still wasn't there for a Packers offense that is dead last in the NFL in yards per carry this season, Week 8 is a great bounce-back spot.

Jacobs played 52.2 percent of Green Bay’s snaps in Week 7, and I imagine his role will only grow from here as long as he stays healthy. The Packers should look to establish the run early against this Panthers team that has fallen to 30th in the league in EPA/Rush.

I don’t mind this line for Jacobs, especially after he handled 16 touches in his season debut.

Bryce Young OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-111)

Bryce Young has been one of the best passers in the NFL even with his rough showing in Week 7 against Tampa Bay.

In six games, Young has thrown for 1,712 yards and 12 scores, reaching at least 281 passing yards in five of his six games. He’s also posted four games with multiple touchdown passes.

Green Bay is fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but the Lions showed in Week 7 that you can throw on this team by attacking the outside corners. They lined Amon-Ra St. Brown – usually their slot receiver – outside quite a bit, and he finished the day 153 receiving yards. Plus, deep-ball threat Jameson Williams had two scores and 91 yards in the win.

So, I expect Young and the Panthers to air it out against Green Bay, which has still allowed nine passing scores this season.

Young has 36 or more pass attempts in five of his six games, so I think he’s a strong bounce-back candidate after a weird Week 7 game got out of hand very quickly for Carolina.

Matthew Golden OVER 4.5 Receptions (-139)

Jordan Love has thrown the ball quite a bit in the 2026 season, and former first-round pick Matthew Golden has been one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Through seven games, Golden has 69 targets, 36 catches and 540 receiving yards. He’s also found the end zone three times. Now, Love and Golden haven’t connected as much as you’d expect given his target share, but the second-year wideout still has five games with at least five receptions.

Golden also has six or more targets in every game and four games with 12 or more looks. So, the volume should be there against a Carolina defense that is pretty average against the pass (13th in EPA/Pass) this season.

I think Golden is undervalued at this number in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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