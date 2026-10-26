Panthers vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season opens up at Lambeau Field, as the Green Bay Packers play their second Thursday Night Football game of the season, this time against the Carolina Panthers.

Green Bay had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Detroit Lions in Week 7, and it’s now in last place in the NFC North despite a 4-3 record. The playoffs are obviously the goal for the Pack, but it won’t be easy to get there in one of the toughest divisions in the league.

Meanwhile, Carolina turned in an all-time awful showing at home in Week 7, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to drop to 3-3 this season. At .500, the Panthers are still in first in the NFC South, but they have just a one-game lead in the win column over Tampa Bay and a half-game lead over Atlanta.

Bryce Young entered Week 7 as the leader in passing yards per game, yet the Carolina offense couldn’t get going against Tampa Bay in Baker Mayfield’s return. Now, the Panthers are underdogs on the road in Week 8.

The Panther defense has been awful against the run this season, though it may get a break against a Green Bay team that entered Week 7 averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this NFC showdown on Thursday night.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +3.5 (-110)

Packers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers: +160

Packers: -192

Total

47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Panthers vs. Packers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Panthers record: 3-3

Packers record: 4-3

Panthers vs. Packers Injury Reports

Panthers Injury Report

Taylor Moton – out

Jaelan Phillips – questionable

Jonathon Brooks – IR

Jaycee Horn – IR

Ikem Ekwonu – PUP

Xavier Legette – IR

Packers Injury Report

Sean Rhyan – questionable

Jacob Monk – questionable

Micah Parsons – PUP

Edgerrin Cooper – IR

Chris Brooks – IR

Jayden Reed – IR

Javon Hargrave – IR

Panthers vs. Packers Betting Trends

The Packers are 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers are 3-3 against the spread this season.

The Packers are 2-1 against the spread at home in 2026.

The Panthers are 2-1 against the spread on the road in 2026.

The Packers are 1-2 against the spread as favorites this season.

The OVER is 3-3 in the Panthers’ games this season.

The UNDER is 5-2 in the Packers’ games in 2026.

Panthers vs. Packers Key Player Watch

Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has completed 60 percent of his passes this season, and he threw two scores and a pick in the Week 7 loss to Detroit.

The Packers need Love to be elite, as they entered Week 7 with the worst running game in the NFL, ranking dead last in yards per carry and total rushing yards. Josh Jacobs certainly helps that, but he wasn’t super effective against the Detroit front, rushing for 36 yards on 11 carries.

Carolina has been the worst run defense in the NFL this season, so Jacobs could have a big role on Thursday night. Still, this Packers offense comes down to Love, who has some big games at home this season, including a 367-yard game in a win over Chicago.

Panthers vs. Packers Prediction and Pick

The Panthers’ run defense was torched in Week 7 by Tampa Bay, and this could be a “get-right” spot for Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Love should be able to attack through the air, as the Panthers are a below-average defense overall (20th in EPA/Play), and they entered Week 7 allowing the most yards per carry in the league.

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s defense held a vaunted Detroit offense to just 20 points and is now fifth in the league in EPA/Play. If it weren’t for multiple missed field goals, the Pack could be entering this game with a 5-2 record.

Carolina beat Detroit this season, but it has some confounding losses against Cleveland and at home against Tampa Bay. I don’t love this team – which is extremely banged up after Taylor Moton went down in Week 7 – on a short week against a Packers squad that has an above-average defense.

I’m going to lay the points with a Green Bay team that needs this game a lot more than Carolina does if it’s going to make the playoffs.

Pick: Packers -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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