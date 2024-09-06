Panthers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Bet on Both Running Backs on Sunday)
NFL Week 1 features an NFC South clash between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, two teams that failed to make the playoffs last season.
Carolina is hoping new head coach Dave Canales can get the best out of former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who struggled mightily as a rookie.
Since we don’t know what to expect from Young, I’m focusing on a prop bet in the rushing game for Carolina in Week 1.
On the New Orleans side, I’m also targeting a running back, but it may not be for a prop you’d expect. Let’s break down these picks for Week 1!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Saints
- Chuba Hubbard OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Alvin Kamara OVER 4.5 Receptions (+120)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chuba Hubbard OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Chuba Hubbard had a solid 2023 season, and he should be in line to be the lead back for Carolina with rookie Jonathan Brooks on the PUP list.
Hubbard picked up 56 or more receiving yards in eight of his 17 games, and he could see more running lanes in 2024 if Young can prove that he can push the ball down the field through the air.
In 2023, Hubbard averaged 53.1 yards per game, but he had just 3.8 yards per carry due to the Panthers poor offensive line. Carolina improved that in 2024, adding Robert Hunt in free agency. If Hubbard continues to see a major workload as the No. 1 back, this is a reachable prop.
He had 23 carries for 87 yards against New Orleans late in 2023.
Alvin Kamara OVER 4.5 Receptions (+120)
Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season, yet he still finished with 85 targets in 13 games (6.5 targets per game) and 75 receptions (5.8 per game).
He cleared 4.5 receptions in seven of those 13 games, although he was held to three catches in a 28-6 win over the Panthers last season. I expect the Panthers to be a little more competitive in 2023, and Kamara should have a clear path to the No. 1 role on third downs with Kendre Miller on injured reserve.
Kamara is argubaly the best weapon on this Saints offense other than Chris Olave, so I expect the Saints to be creative in how they get him the ball in Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.