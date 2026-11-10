Panthers vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The New Orleans Saints are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans is now 2-1 in their last three games after coming out of the bye with a 23-22 overtime victory against the Browns.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have lost three games in a row since beating the Lions and Eagles in early October.

The Saints beat the Panthers 17-7 and 20-17 in their two meetings last season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.

Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-115)

Saints -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Panthers: +100

Saints: -120

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Panthers vs. Saints How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Panthers record: 3-5

Saints record: 3-5

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends

The Panthers are 3-5 against the spread this season.

The Saints are 3-5 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 4-4 in the Panthers' games this season.

The OVER is 5-3 in the Saints' games this season.

Panthers vs. Saints Injury Reports

Panthers Injury Report

Jaelan Phillips – Questionable

Will Lee III – Questionable

Damien Lewis – Questionable

Bobby Okereke – Questionable

Xavier Legette – IR

Jonathan Brooks – IR

Brady Christensen – IR

Saints Injury Report

CJ Donaldson – Questionable

Erik McCoy – Doubtful

Travis Etienne Jr. – IR

Panthers vs. Saints Key Player to Watch

Chase Young, Defensive End, New Orleans Saints

After recording a career-high 10 sacks in just 12 games last season, Chase Young is on pace for an even better campaign this year. The Saints defensive end is second in the league with eight sacks through eight games, putting him on pace for 16 sacks this year.

Young has recorded at least one sack in three straight games, and at least half a sack in four straight. He had one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in two games against the Panthers last season.

Panthers vs. Saints Prediction and Pick

The NFC South is still completely wide open with these two 3-5 squads tied atop the division, just barely above the Bucs and Falcons both at 3-6. The Saints appear to be headed in the right direction, though, while the Panthers have stumbled since some early-season success.

I think the Saints are still the better team in this matchup right now, although Carolina’s young core is coming along nicely.

New Orleans took both matchups last season and has won five of six against the Panthers. I’ll take the Saints as slight home favorites this week.

Pick: Saints -1.5 (-105)

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