Is Pat Freiermuth Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Bengals in NFL Week 10)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was a late addition to the team's injury report on Saturday, as he's now listed as questionable with an illness.

We have added TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) to the injury report and he is questionable for Sunday night’s game against Cincinnati. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 14, 2026

A late add to the injury report is almost never a good sign, but the fact that Freiermuth is dealing with an illness and didn't suffer an injury is a positive sign for his chances of playing in Week 10. The Steelers have a massive matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Freiermuth is part of a key duo at tight end for the Steelers along with Darnell Washington. A former second-round pick, Freiermuth has played in 65.5 percent of the Steelers' snaps this season, catching 25 of his 35 targets for 235 yards and four scores.

He's been one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite red-zone targets, but Freiermuth only has one game all season with more than five targets. So, he's a bit of a risky play in the prop makret -- if he's able to suit up on Sunday night. The Steelers have to officially release their inactive list before 7 p.m. EST on Sunday night, so they'll have until then to decide if Freiermuth can play through this illness.

With Freiermuth questionable, I'm targeting the Steelers running game for my favorite prop on Sunday night.

Best Steelers Prop Bet vs. Bengals in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is having a monster 2026 season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while posting four 100-yard games. He’s also cleared 64.5 rushing yards in five of his last six appearances.

After entering the season in a timeshare with Rico Dowdle, Warren appears to have taken control of the lead role, playing 72.4 percent of the Steelers’ snaps. A Dowdle injury certainly helped, but Warren has made the most of his opportunities.

Cincy ranks 27th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and is allowing a league-high 5.0 yards per carry. Warren torched the Bengals back in Week 3, carrying the ball 17 times for 127 yards while also adding three receptions for 49 yards.

He should have another big game on the ground on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .