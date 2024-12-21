Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans, but he is off the team’s final injury report.
There has been a ton of movement in the odds for this game after Mahomes went down with the injury in Week 15. Kansas City opened up as an underdog for Saturday’s contest, but it has since moved to the favorite.
Here’s a look at the latest odds.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texans +3.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: +145
- Chiefs: -175
Total
- 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
With Mahomes expected to play, the spread in this game has moved six whole points in favor of the Chiefs.
Kansas City has not been great against the spread this season, going 6-8 through 14 games. However, Mahomes certainly gives the team a higher ceiling in Week 16.
This season, Mahomes has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While it’s certainly not the best season of Mahomes’ career, he’s still led the Chiefs to an impressive 13-1 record.
Kansas City is within striking distance of locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so a win in Week 16 would be massive for the chance to rest Mahomes in one – or both – of the team’s final games of the regular season.
If you’re looking to bet on this matchup, consider taking the UNDER, as Houston is the best UNDER team in the NFL.
Even with Mahomes expected to play, the UNDER is still a solid bet since the Chiefs have allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL this season.
Plus, Houston has hit the UNDER 10 times in the 2024 campaign – more than any other team in the NFL. Last week, the Texans put up just 32 combined points in a win over Miami, and they’ve allowed the 10th fewest points in the league this season.
