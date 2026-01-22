Patriots vs. Broncos Odds: Spread Shifts Towards Denver in AFC Championship Game

The Denver Broncos may be without Bo Nix in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, but that hasn't stopped the spread for their matchup with the New England Patriots from moving in their favor.

The Broncos opened as 5.5-point underdogs in this match after Nix was ruled out for the season with a broken ankle, but Denver is now a 4.5-point underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings. It appears that sharp money is coming in on Denver, as 75 percent of the spread bets at DK are still on the Patriots to cover.

This is some pretty shocking movement, as the Broncos are set to start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback on Sunday. A former Patriots draft pick, Stidham has never made a postseason start and is just 1-3 in his four starts in his career. He's thrown for eight scores and eight picks in 20 career appearances.

In addition to the spread moving ahead of Sunday's game, the total shifted by two points earlier on in the week. Clearly, the betting market is having a bit of a tough time pegging these two teams now that Nix is no longer under center for the Broncos.

Denver was 1.5-point home favorite in the lookahead lines for the AFC title game last week, so Nix's injury has moved the spread by nearly a full touchdown in favor of New England. The Patriots are 13-5-1 against the spread this seas (2-0 against the spread in the playoffs), but the franchise has never won a playoff game in Denver.

The Broncos have just one home loss all season long, but can bettors really trust the Broncos with a backup under center?

It appears that enough action is coming on Denver for the betting market to move this line, but the Patriots remain heavy favorites to win the game, sitting at -245 in the latest odds at DraftKings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.