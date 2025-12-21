Patriots vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Does Baltimore Get Over .500?)
Sunday Night Football in Week 16 features a crucial AFC battle between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore is now 7-7 in the 2025 season, and it’s still in play to win the AFC North despite a 1-5 start. However, the Ravens have not played their best football in recent weeks, losing outright to Pittsburgh in a huge AFC North matchup in Week 14.
Now, the Ravens are favored at home against the No. 2-seeded Patriots, who are coming off a loss to Buffalo in Week 15 after holding a 21-0 lead in that matchup. Another loss would put the Pats’ AFC East chances in serious jeopardy heading into Weeks 17 and 18.
Can New England bounce back?
So, here’s a look at how I’m betting on this AFC matchup as Baltimore aims to stay in the playoff race.
Patriots vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Patriots +3 (-115)
- Ravens -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +136
- Ravens: -162
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
There’s been some small movement in the odds for this game, as the Ravens opened up as 2.5-point favorites, but the line has since shifted to Baltimore -3. New England is coming off a loss as an underdog against Buffalo, and it is hoping to bounce back on the road.
New England is 5-1 against the spread so far this season on the road while the Ravens are just 5-7 against the spread when favored. The Ravens are in need of a win to keep pace in the AFC North.
Patriots vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking the points with New England:
The Patriots' defense has some major issues that were exposed against the Bills this past weekend. With that being said, they're still an elite offense, and Drake Maye has been the most efficient quarterback in the NFL this season. I'm a bit surprised they're set as 2.5-point underdogs against a Ravens team that continues to underwhelm. Sure, they beat up on a spiraling Bengals team last week, but the Patriots are several steps above Cincinnati in class.
The Ravens are 14th in overall DVOA, 19th in EPA per play, and 14th in opponent EPA per play. Let's stop treating the Ravens like they're an elite team that has just suffered from some bad luck this season. They're an above-average team at best, and the Patriots will be able to hang with them.
New England is 5-1 against the spread on the road this season, but it hasn’t faced a ton of great teams in 2025. After losing to Buffalo at home in Week 15, the Patriots have dropped a good amount in the latest Super Bowl odds.
This game means a lot more to Baltimore, which can’t afford a loss if it wants to win the AFC North this season.
I lean with the Ravens to win at home in primetime.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Patriots 24
