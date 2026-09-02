Patriots vs. Seahawks Opening Odds for NFL Season Opener (Seattle Favored in Week 1)

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is officially a week away, and we’ll have a Super Bowl LX rematch to get it started.

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are set to host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Sept. 9 next week, and oddsmakers are expecting the defending champs to start the season 1-0.

Both of these teams are favored to make the playoffs once again, but it’s Seattle that has the edge in the opening odds for this game at home.

Obviously, Super Bowl LX was a dominant performance from this Seahawks team, but a few key pieces are no longer with the franchise, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Walker, Tariq Woolen and Boye Mafe all left the team in free agency, yet Seattle still has a ton of depth on both sides of the ball, and it added a first-round pick (running back Jadarian Price) to replace Walker.

The Patriots, on the other hand, made a major splash this offseason trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown. That gives Maye an elite No. 1 option on the outside as he looks to repeat the success he had in 2025 when he finished second in the MVP voting.

New England is a little behind Seattle in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl , but it could flip that with a road win in Week 1.

Here’s a quick look at the odds and some things to watch for in this standalone matchup to begin the NFL season.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total for Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots +3.5 (-110)

Seahawks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Patriots: +150

Seahawks: -180

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Based on these odds, Seattle has an implied probability of 64.29 percent to win this game at home.

New England is coming off an interesting season where it faced by far the easiest schedule in recent NFL history, and it’s projected to have one of the 10-easiest schedules once again in the 2026 season.

The question for Maye and Co. is whether or not last season’s regular season success was a byproduct of the schedule or this team actually being one of the best in the NFL. In the playoffs, the Patriots really benefitted from poor quarterback play against them, but their defense did finish last season in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play.

If that continues, the Patriots should be able to ward off any major regression in 2026.

On the Seattle side, all eyes are going to be on Price in this opener. Walker torched New England in the Super Bowl on the ground, helping make up for a shaky start from Sam Darnold. Now, the Seahawks need Price to bring a similar boost to the offense, which lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (he took the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching gig) in the offseason.

The Seahawks are 11-8 at home under Mike Macdonald, going 6-2 in the regular season in 2025 after a 3-6 mark in 2024.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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