Patriots vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Bet on New England)
The Tennessee Titans host the New England Patriots after firing head coach Brian Callahan earlier this week.
The Titans got an undeserved win in Arizona two weeks ago, but that was sandwiched between a 26-0 loss and 20-10 loss in Las Vegas last week.
On the flip side, the Patriots have won three straight games, including two on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Patriots as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup.
Patriots vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Patriots -7 (-115)
- Titans +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Patriots: -355
- Titans: +280
Total
- 42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread has moved up a bit since the odds opened for this game, but the total has stayed at 42.5
Will a new head coach help the Titans at home?
Patriots vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 252 column:
The Titans have fired their head coach, Brian Callahan, and there's almost no situation I can bet on this team in any fashion. An interim head coach isn't going to fix the fact that they're last in Net Yards per Play (-1.7), 31st in DVOA, last in EPA per play, and 27th in opponent EPA per play.
Drake Maye, who has been playing at an MVP level this season, should be able to torch this defense and leave the Titans in the dust. The Patriots have had some defensive issues of their own, but their offense has been a top 10 unit. That's enough for me to lay 6.5 points on them against the worst team in the NFL.
The Patriots have to be the side in this game, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they win by multiple scores.
New England beat the Panthers 42-13 three weeks ago, and we could see another wide margin of victory against the lowly Titans.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Titans 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
