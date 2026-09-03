Paula Badosa vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Second Round

Coco Gauff has advanced to the second round at the U.S. Open, but we did win our bet from my betting preview against her, taking Zeynep Sonmez to cover the game spread. Even with that being the case, it was a relatively sweat-free win for Gauff, who is looking to win her second U.S. Open title.

She'll now face Paula Badosa in the second round on Thursday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee match.

Paula Badosa vs. Coco Gauff Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Paula Badosa +550

Coco Gauff -820

Total Games

OVER 19.5 (-108)

UNDER 19.5 (-124)

Paula Badosa vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN2

Paula Badosa vs. Coco Gauff: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other eight times before. Badosa is 5-3 in those matches, including a 2:1 win in Berlin earlier this year.

Paula Badosa

Badosa has struggled at the U.S. Open throughout the years. Her win rate is 55% at this tournament, her lowest win rate at the four Grand Slams. With that being said, she made it to the quarterfinals here in 2024.

She defeated Daria Kasatkina in the opening round, 6-1, 6-4.

Coco Gauff

Gauff won the U.S. Open in 2023, her first career Grand Slam victory. Since then, she has made it to the fourth round at this tournament in both 2024 and 2025, failing to make it to the quarterfinals. This season, her best Grand Slam finish was a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon.

She defeated Zeynep Sonmez 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.

Paula Badosa vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Best Bet

There's no doubt that Gauff is the more skilled competitor in this match, but it's hard to look past Badosa's success against her throughout their careers, including a win earlier this year.

Badosa has also been in great form heading into this tournament, winning the Nordea Open in July and then following that up with a runner-up finish at the UniCredit Iasi Open.

While I'm not brave enough to bet on Badosa to pull off the upset in this match, betting on her to win at least one set at +168 seems like a great bet to make.

Pick: Paula Badosa Win At Least 1 Set (+168) via FanDuel

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