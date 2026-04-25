Penguins vs. Flyers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

Some people thought that there could be a sweep in the Battle of Pennsylvania, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who seriously thought the Philadelphia Flyers would be the ones to have a chance to sweep the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But that’s where we’re at heading into Game 4 in South Philadelphia on Saturday night as the Flyers Stanley Cup odds have skyrocketed after taking a 3-0 series lead.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Penguins vs. Flyers in Game 4 on Saturday, April 25.

Penguins vs. Flyers Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Penguins +1.5 (-258)

Flyers -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline

Penguins +100

Flyers -120

Total

5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Penguins vs. Flyers Starting Goalies

Penguins: Stuart Skinner (0-3, 3.08 GAA, .873 SV%)

Flyers: Dan Vladar (3-0, 1.33 GAA, .948 SV%)

Penguins vs. Flyers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TBS, truTV, HBO Max, SN-PIT, NBCSP

Penguins record: 0-3

Flyers record: 3-0

Penguins vs. Flyers Best NHL Prop Bets

Flyers Best NHL Prop Bet

Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (-140)

Porter Martone has not shied away from the moment in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 19-year-old winger was playing at Michigan State last month, and now he’s a win away from the second round of the NHL playoffs – and he’s had a hand in all three wins so far.

Martone scored the game-winning goals in Games 1 and 2, and then picked up an assist on the Flyers’ opening goal in Game 3. He now has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 12 total NHL games.

The big winger is also riding a nine-game point streak with 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in that span dating back to the regular season.

Penguins vs. Flyers Prediction and Pick

The Penguins threw their best punch in the first period of Game 1, but were only able to take a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Evgeni Malkin. Once the Flyers found their game at home, it was all over for Pittsburgh.

The lone fly in the ointment for the Flyers is the status of goaltender Dan Vladar. Vladar suffered an apparent arm injury in Game 3 but remained in the game, although he didn’t look the same. He did not practice on Thursday or Friday, and is a game-time decision for Game 4.

Still, Sam Ersson played well in the latter stages of the season, and the Flyers have been dominant defensively to limit the chances in front of whoever is in net. They’ll sweep away the Penguins on Saturday night.

Pick: Flyers -120

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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