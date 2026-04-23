Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Odds Skyrocket After Taking 3-0 Lead Over Penguins

Not many people would’ve thought that the Philadelphia Flyers would be the first team to win three games in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Philadelphia was the underdog in the Battle Of Pennsylvania against the Pittsburgh Penguins before the series. The Flyers also had one of the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup before the playoffs began.

However, the Flyers Stanley Cup odds have skyrocketed after taking a 3-0 series lead over the Penguins. They’re just one win away from their first playoff series win since 2020, and the oddsmakers are taking notice.

The oddsmakers took notice as DeLauter’s AL Rookie of the Year odds skyrocketed after his strong start to the season.

Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Odds Skyrocket After Game 3 Win

Prior to the playoffs, the Flyers Stanley Cup odds were at +7000 . Only the Anaheim Ducks (+8000) had longer odds, and the Boston Bruins had the second-longest odds in the Eastern Conference at +5500.

I noted at the time that there could be a Cinderella Story in a wide-open Eastern Conference, and the shoe might fit the Flyers.

After the Flyers won Game 1 in Pittsburgh, their Stanley Cup odds more than halved to +3000 .

A Game 2 win over the Penguins gave the Flyers a commanding series lead heading to Philadelphia, and they took care of business with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night to take a 3-0 series lead.

The Flyers Stanley Cup odds are now between +3500 (2.78% implied chance) at DraftKings Sportsbook and +2000 (4.76% implied) at FanDuel Sportsbook.

There is still a long way to go in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the path for the Flyers is easier in the East than it would be in the West.

The Flyers will look to close out their series and sweep the Penguins in Game 4 on Saturday night. Once Philadelphia officially advances to the second round, the Flyers Stanley Cup odds will only continue to shorten.

If the Flyers do eliminate the Penguins, they’ll face either the Carolina Hurricanes or Ottawa Senators in the second round. The Hurricanes hold a 2-0 series lead heading into Thursday night’s Game 3 in Ottawa.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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