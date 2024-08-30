Penn State vs. West Virginia Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
Penn State starts its season on the road against West Virginia in hopes of jumpstarting a College Football Playoff run.
The Nittany Lions will take on West Virginia, who compiled nine wins last season in a surprising campaign under head coach Neal Brown that featured a revitalized passing game. Can WVU quarterback Garrett Greene hit the ground running and hang with the Nittany Lions?
Here’s how we’re betting the player prop market in Saturday’s opener, including three skill position players to focus on.
Best Player Props for Penn State vs. West Virginia
- Nicholas Singleton OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
- Hudson Clement OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
- Jaden Bray OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nicholas Singleton OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Singleton failed to build on a sterling freshman season in 2023. After rushing for over 900 yards in 2022, he only tallied 752 yards on the ground last season. However, with a new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnecki, I’m expecting a big year from the former Gatorade High School Player of the Year.
Kotelnecki’s ability to scheme up rushing lanes has led to the Jayhawks having 1,000-yard rushers in each of the last two seasons in Devin Neal, and I expect Singleton is in line for a healthy share of carries in this one.
Singleton rushed for 70 yards in the opener against the Mountaineers last season, and West Virginia graded out 96th in EPA/Rush last season. The team didn’t make waves in the transfer portal to shore up its defensive line so I give an edge to the Nittany Lions in the trenches.
I think Singleton can clear this mark with a steady dose of carries in a strong offensive system.
Hudson Clement OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
Clement came on strong at the end of his freshman season and is now listed as one of the three starting wide receivers, so I’ll bank on him to see some increased volume and clear a pedestrian total.
The Mountaineers are likely going to run into resistance at the line of scrimmage against the Penn State defensive line that was second in defensive line yards and tops in EPA/Play. Despite the coordinator change, the Nittany Lions will still be stout on defense.
West Virginia taped into the explosive passing game though last season, as Greene was able to stretch the field a ton last season. The team ranked 33rd in explosive pass rate and given that I see a pass-happy script, I think this number is well within range for Clement in an expanded role.
Jaden Bray OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
The Oklahoma State transfer fits a similar script to Clement, who can thrive with more volume. At 6’2”, Bray is one of the few wide receivers who can leverage his size against a formidable Penn State secondary.
I’m going to bank on the Mountaineers' play style to feature a handful of targets Bray’s way, who had a terrific spring game and fall camp.
24.7% of Greene’s passes last season were for 20 or more yards in the air, per Pro Football Focus. completing an above-average 46% of them. Bray may need just one to get over this total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.