Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9
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The Philadelphia Phillies got the road win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their interleague series on Monday night, winning by a final score of 5-2.
The two teams will face each other in the second game of their three-game series tonight, and we have a fun pitching matchup in store as Zack Wheeler of the Phillies will take on Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+158)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-193)
Moneyline
- Phillies -108
- Blue Jays -112
Total
- OVER 7.5 (+100)
- UNDER 7.5 (-120)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler, RHP (5-1, 2.31 ERA)
- Toronto: Dylan Cease, RHP (3-3, 3.05 ERA)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 9
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, SN1
- Phillies record: 36-30
- Blue Jays record: 32-35
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-132)
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER on Dylan Cease's strikeout total:
Dylan Cease is averaging a blistering 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season. He has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in five straight starts, and now he gets to face a Phillies team that has the highest strikeout percentage in the Majors over the past 30 days at 24.8%. I won't hesitate to bet the OVER on his strikeout total tonight.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I think the UNDER is the only bet to place for this pitching duel. Zack Wheeler (2.31 ERA) and Dylan Cease (3.05 ERA) have put together two of the best seasons amongst MLB starting pitchers this season.
Additionally, neither offense has been good this season. The Blue Jays enter the game ranking 21st in wRC+ with an OPS of .698, while the Phillies rank 91st in wRC+ with an OPS of .688.
Let's root for the pitchers tonight and bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-120) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets