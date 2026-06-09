Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Philadelphia Phillies got the road win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their interleague series on Monday night, winning by a final score of 5-2.

The two teams will face each other in the second game of their three-game series tonight, and we have a fun pitching matchup in store as Zack Wheeler of the Phillies will take on Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+158)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-193)

Moneyline

Phillies -108

Blue Jays -112

Total

OVER 7.5 (+100)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler, RHP (5-1, 2.31 ERA)

Toronto: Dylan Cease, RHP (3-3, 3.05 ERA)

Phillies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, SN1

Phillies record: 36-30

Blue Jays record: 32-35

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-132)

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER on Dylan Cease's strikeout total:

Dylan Cease is averaging a blistering 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season. He has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in five straight starts, and now he gets to face a Phillies team that has the highest strikeout percentage in the Majors over the past 30 days at 24.8%. I won't hesitate to bet the OVER on his strikeout total tonight.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I think the UNDER is the only bet to place for this pitching duel. Zack Wheeler (2.31 ERA) and Dylan Cease (3.05 ERA) have put together two of the best seasons amongst MLB starting pitchers this season.

Additionally, neither offense has been good this season. The Blue Jays enter the game ranking 21st in wRC+ with an OPS of .698, while the Phillies rank 91st in wRC+ with an OPS of .688.

Let's root for the pitchers tonight and bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-120) via DraftKings

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