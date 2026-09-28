Phillies vs. Braves Opening Odds for National League Wild Card Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to face off in the National League Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday afternoon.

The Phillies are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season, although they needed until the final day of the season to clinch their spot. They’re looking to win a round for the first time since making the 2023 NLCS.

The Braves are in a similar position. They haven’t missed the playoffs since 2018, but they haven’t won a series since winning it all in 2021. That includes an NLDS loss to the Phillies in 2022.

It’ll be Chris Sale on the mound for the Braves, but the Phillies have yet to name a starter after going all in to clinch their playoff berth.

Let’s get into the opening odds for National League Wild Card Game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-137)

Braves -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Phillies +167

Braves -204

Total

6.5 (Over -125/Under +103)

Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 Probable Pitchers

Phillies: TBA

Braves: Chris Sale (14-9, 2.95 ERA)

Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Phillies record: 88-74 (0-0)

Braves record: 94-68 (0-0)

Phillies vs. Braves Wild Card Series Odds

Phillies: +105

Braves: -125

The Phillies nearly made history with their late-season collapse, but people forget how they started. Philadelphia went 9-19 in its first 28 games, came all the way back to threaten the Braves for the division title, then snuck into the playoffs in Game 162.

It was smooth sailing for the Braves, though, who never trailed in the NL East after taking a half-game lead on April 8.

Atlanta dominated the Phillies in the regular season, going 9-4 against Philadelphia with a run differential of 66-43. Seven of those games came in September, with the Braves splitting a four-game set in Philadelphia and winning two of three at home.

Sale gives the Braves a distinct advantage on the mound in Game 1. He had a terrific regular season and allowed just six runs on 15 hits in 26 innings (2.08) in three starts – all wins – against the Phillies.

The Phillies started Aaron Nola on two days’ rest on Saturday, then used Zack Wheeler for six innings and Jesus Luzardo for one in Sunday’s clincher. Philadelphia has yet to announce its pitching plans for this series.

The winner of this series will be rewarded with a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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