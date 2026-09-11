Phillies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The Philadelphia Phillies trail the Atlanta Braves by four games in the NL East as they face off for a three-game set this weekend.

These NL East rivals split a four-game set in Philadelphia last weekend, before the Phillies lost two of three to the Astros, and the Braves dropped two of three against the Rays.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Braves on Friday, Sept. 11.

Phillies vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-143)

Braves -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Phillies +154

Braves -187

Total

7 (Over -118/Under -102)

Phillies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.76 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (14-9, 2.10 ERA)

Aaron Nola has been fantastic in the second half, and he threw seven one-run innings against the Braves last time out.

Chris Sale also started last weekend in Philadelphia, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings. He’s now allowed just three runs on 12 hits in 19 innings against the Phillies this season.

Phillies vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, BravesVsn

Phillies record: 82-65

Braves record: 86-61

Phillies vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Sale OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+107)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Chris Sale racked up seven strikeouts in six innings in Philadelphia last week, and I think he can do at least one better tonight at home.

The southpaw is up to 184 strikeouts in 150 innings this season, and has 31 strikeouts in his last three home starts. He also had nine strikeouts in his lone home start against the Phillies this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

This has all the makings of a pitcher’s duel tonight in Atlanta. Nola has been stellar in the second half, and Sale is aging like fine wine.

There were seven runs or fewer in three of the four games last weekend, with a late comeback by the Braves pushing the other contest to nine runs.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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