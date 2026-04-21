Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost six straight games to fall to 8-14 on the season, 7.5 games back from the top spot in the NL East. Tonight, they'll play in the second game of their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs, who have won six straight.

The Cubs took care of business in the series opener, winning by a score of 5-1. Let's see if they can extend their win streak to seven tonight.

Phillies vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+160)

Cubs +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

Phillies +100

Cubs -118

Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (-102)

Phillies vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo, LHP (1-3, 7.94 ERA)

Chicago: Shota Imanaga, LHP (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

Phillies vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, NBCSP

Phillies record: 8-14

Cubs record: 13-9

Phillies vs. Cubs Best Prop Bet

Shota Imanaga UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135) via BetMGM

No team has been worse against left-handed pitchers than the Phillies. They have a batting average of .176, an OPS of .549, and a wRC+ of 59 when facing lefties, all of which are the worst marks in Major League Baseball. Now, they have to take on Shota Imanaga, who has allowed just two earned runs in his last 17.0 innings pitched.

Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm backing the Cubs as home favorites:

We have a battle of lefties set to take place between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, and I think the Cubs should be significantly bigger favorites at home. Firstly, they have an advantage in starting pitching, as Jesus Luzardo continues to struggle with a 7.94 ERA is set to take on Shota Imanaga and his 2.45 ERA. Secondly, the Cubs have been far better offensively when facing left-handed pitchers compared to the Phillies.

The Cubs rank third in wRC+ against lefties, while the Phillies rank dead last, sporting a wRC+ of 59 and a batting average of just .176.

That, to me, makes the Cubs a no-brainer bet at home.

Pick: Cubs -118 via FanDuel

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