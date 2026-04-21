Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 107 (Picks for NHL Playoffs and MLB on April 21)

The good times continue to roll as we had yet another profitable night on Monday, going 3-1 for a profit of $41.69.

Before we move on to Day 107, I want to let readers know that the written version of these picks will take a two-week break while I'm on vacation. The good news is, this challenge wasn't "Betting $100 every day for a year except for the two weeks I'm on vacation."

I'll still be doing my daily picks, but they'll only be sent out on my X account, so be sure to follow me there if you want my picks for the next two weeks.

With that being said, let's try to put together one more winning night before the article version of this challenge takes a break.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$41.69)

Year-To-Date: 202-198-2 (+$320.24)

Best Bets Today for April 21

$30: Cubs -118 vs. Phillies via FanDuel

$20: Kris Bubic OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105) via BetMGM

$30: Golden Knights -150 vs. Mammoth via TheScore Bet

$20: Alex Laferriere OVER 0.5 Points (-102) via FanDuel

Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction

Pick: $30 on Cubs -118

We have a battle of lefties set to take place between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, and I think the Cubs should be significantly bigger favorites at home. Firstly, they have an advantage in starting pitching, as Jesus Luzardo continues to struggle with a 7.94 ERA is set to take on Shota Imanaga and his 2.45 ERA. Secondly, the Cubs have been far better offensively when facing left-handed pitchers compared to the Phillies.

The Cubs rank third in wRC+ against lefties, while the Phillies rank dead last, sporting a wRC+ of 59 and a batting average of just .176.

That, to me, makes the Cubs a no-brainer bet at home.

Orioles vs. Royals Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Kris Bubic OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)

The Orioles have struggled against lefties this season, specifically when it comes to striking out. Their strikeout rate sits at 27.3% when facing left-handed pitchers, an increase of 2.2% compared to facing righties, and good for the second-highest mark in all of baseball. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Kris Bubic, whose strikeout total has improved significantly compared to last season. He has reached 8+ strikeouts in two of his four starts.

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Prediction

Pick: $30 on Golden Knights -150

I've been extremely high on the Golden Knights heading into the playoffs, and Game 1 further cemented my opinion. The Golden Knights had an expected goals of +1.19, which was the third-best mark amongst all teams in Game 1 action.

The Mammoth are outskilled and out-talented in this series, and I don't think the Golden Knights are being given enough respect from the betting market. They started playing their best hockey of the season heading into the playoffs, including ranking second in the league in expected goal differential since the Olympic break.

Kings vs. Avalanche Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Alex Laferriere OVER 0.5 Points (-102)

Alex Laferriere led the Kings in expected goals over the Kings' final 10 regular-season games at 4.8, which was 0.8 more than any other player on the team in that stretch. You might be surprised to find out that while the Avalanche won Game 1 by a final score of 2-1, they allowed 3.67 expected goals. That could mean the Kings may find the back of the net a few times in Game 2, so I'll take a shot on Laferriere to record a point at -102 odds.

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