Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Philadelphia Phillies are riding a five-game winning streak as they continue their road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

The Phils salvaged a win in Seattle before sweeping the Angels and taking a 2-1 series opener in Arizona last night.

The Diamondbacks have now lost two in a row and three of their last five contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+124)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Phillies -128

Diamondbacks +119

Total

7.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (12-5, 3.09 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (14-4, 2.50 ERA)

Jesus Luzardo allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings against Seattle last time out, continuing his strong second half for the Phillies.

Eduardo Rodriguez also threw seven shutout innings in his last start, allowing two hits against the Cubs.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, ARID

Phillies record: 78-60

Diamondbacks record: 73-66

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Jesus Luzardo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Jesus Luzardo has 203 strikeouts in 163 innings this season, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down. The southpaw had nine strikeouts in each of his last three starts and a dozen prior to that.

Luzardo racked up eight strikeouts in just 4.2 innings against Arizona back in April.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It’s a pitcher’s duel in the desert with Jesus Luzardo set to face off against Eduardo Rodriguez.

Luzardo was spectacular in August, allowing just seven runs (five earned) on 21 hits in 34.1 innings across five starts, including seven shutout innings in Seattle last time out.

Rodriguez has thrown 12.2 scoreless innings across his last two starts after allowing two runs in six and seven innings in his previous two outings.

After a 2-1 Phillies win last night, I don’t see these bats coming alive for more than a handful of runs tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-117)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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