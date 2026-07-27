Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to build on Sunday night’s 11-4 victory over the Yankees when they start a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

The Phils only won one game in each series against the Mets, Dodgers, and Yankees during a nine-game homestand. That’s still a lot better than the Marlins, though, who haven’t won a game since July 9.

Philadelphia has won five of the seven meetings against Miami this season, including both of Zack Wheeler’s starts.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Monday, July 27.

Phillies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-110)

Marlins +1.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Phillies -191

Marlins +157

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Phillies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.16 ERA)

Marlins: Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52 ERA)

Zack Wheeler has allowed a maximum of four runs in a start this season, and that’s only happened twice in his 16 outings. Outside of that, he’s allowed three runs once, giving him two runs or fewer allowed in 13 starts this season. That includes 12 innings of one-run ball against the Fish.

Tyler Phillips has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in 13.2 innings across his last four starts. He also allowed eight runs on six hits (three home runs) in four innings in Philadelphia last month.

Phillies vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, MIAM

Phillies record: 57-49

Marlins record: 52-54

Phillies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+109)

Wheeler has racked up 117 strikeouts in 100 innings so far this season and has shown no signs of slowing down as of late. The veteran has at least nine strikeouts in each of his last four starts, with 10, 14, 10, and nine punchouts in that span.

The right-hander has 17 strikeouts in 12 innings against Miami this season, putting up eight and nine strikeouts in those two starts.

Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Phillies are the easy pick here, but they’re also nearly two-dollar favorites. I like the UNDER almost as much as Philadelphia tonight, and we’re getting a -105 price at 7.5.

Zack Wheeler has been fantastic this season after returning from injury, and he’s allowed just one run on five hits in 12 innings across two starts against Miami this year.

Tyler Phillips has been more hittable, and the Phils did tag him for eight runs in four innings last month. However, that game was in Philadelphia, and the road squad should be a bit fatigued after playing on Sunday Night Baseball.

Furthermore, the Phillies’ bats haven’t shown much consistency this season. Sure, they scored 11 runs last night, but that came after putting up just seven runs during a four-game losing streak.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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