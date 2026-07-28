Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Miami Marlins ended a long losing streak with a walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

The Fish now have a chance to get back to .500 – and within three games of the Phils – with a win tonight.

Philadelphia has struggled since the All-Star break, going 3-7, including losses in five of its last six games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Tuesday, July 28.

Phillies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+161)

Marlins +1.5 (-197)

Moneyline

Phillies -105

Marlins -115

Total

8.0 (Over -118/Under -102)

Phillies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-8, 5.82 ERA)

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-6, 4.01 ERA)

Aaron Nola saw his string of solid outings come to an end last time out. He allowed five runs on seven hits (two home runs) in 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. However, he did throw six shutout innings against the Fish back on May 4.

Sandy Alcantara is also looking to bounce back from allowing five runs, but in seven innings to the Astros. He had allowed a total of five runs in 21 innings across his previous three starts. The veteran allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings against the Phillies last month.

Phillies vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, MIAM

Phillies record: 57-40

Marlins record: 53-54

Phillies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Nola UNDER 16.5 Outs (-119)

One of Nola’s biggest issues this season has been pitching deep into games. He’s gone UNDER 16.5 outs in 15 of his 21 starts, including eight of his last 10.

The Phillies would be smart to pull him before he gets into the sixth inning. He’s allowed five runs on six hits (including two home runs and two doubles) in 6.1 innings in the sixth inning this season, and he has a 6.35 ERA in the fifth, even.

Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

I’m going right back to the UNDER tonight in Miami.

Nola and Alcantara have both had strong starts in this matchup earlier this season, and they’ve been able to bounce back from rough outings.

After an unexpectedly high-scoring game on Monday night, I could see these offenses returning to recent form tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-102)

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