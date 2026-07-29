Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Miami Marlins snapped a lengthy losing streak on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and they followed that up with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night to inch closer in the NL wild card race.

Philly is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, losing some serious ground to Arizona, Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and others in the NL standings. Miami is now just two games out of the final wild card spot, and it may decide to stand pat at the deadline rather than sell with the playoffs within reach.

Wednesday afternoon’s loaded slate of games kicks off with these two teams at 12:10 p.m. EST, where the Phillies are heavily favored to earn a road win and avoid a sweep.

Philadelphia has lefty Jesus Luzardo (3.31 ERA) on the mound, as he looks to build on what has been an impressive month of July (1.08 ERA across four starts).

The Marlins will counter with an opener, as Ryan Gusto (4.50 ERA) will make his second appearance of the season against Philadelphia.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL East showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Phillies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-108)

Marlins +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Phillies: -181

Marlins: +149

Total

7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Phillies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.31 ERA)

Miami: Ryan Gusto (0-2, 4.50 ERA)

Phillies vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 12:10 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Marlins.TV

Phillies record: 57-51

Marlins record: 54-54

Phillies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Jesus Luzardo OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-117)

The Marlins are averaging just 8.19 strikeouts per game in the 2026 season (11th in MLB), but they’ve struggled against Luzardo.

The lefty had 10 K’s in 6.1 innings in his first outing against Miami before racking up nine puckouts in seven innings back on June 16. Luzardo ranks in the 90th percentile in whiff percentage and the 93rd percentile in strikeout percentage, so he's more than capable of racking up a ton of strikeouts.

So far this season, the Phillies lefty has 10 games with eight or more strikeouts, including three of his four starts in July. He’s worth a look in this market, especially since Miami is in the bottom 10 in MLB in batting average against lefties this season.

Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

This season, Luzardo has dominated his former team, tossing 13.1 innings of four-run ball against Miami while leading the Phillies to two easy wins.

The left-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts, lowering his ERA from 4.56 to 3.31 this season. He’s also improved his advanced numbers, ranking in the 91st percentile in expected ERA (2.86) and the 87th percentile in expected batting average against (.204). Luzardo also ranks in the 90th percentile or better in hard-hit percentage, strikeout percentage and whiff percentage this season.

Gusto will work as an opener in this matchup for a Miami team that has a strong bullpen ERA (3.96) so far this season. However, the righty still ranks in just the 38th percentile in expected ERA, and he gave up five runs and eight hits across 4.2 innings in his lone matchup against the Phillies this season.

Miami ended a long losing streak with back-to-back wins, but it still ranks 28th in runs scored, 25th in OPS and 26th in batting average over the last 15 days. That won’t cut it against Luzardo, who has been one of the best pitchers in MLB over the last two months.

I’ll take the Phillies to win this game outright, and I wouldn’t mind playing them on the run line, which they’ve covered in both of Luzardo’s outings against the Marlins in 2026.

Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-181 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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