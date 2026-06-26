Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 26

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are are completely different trajectories right now.

The Phillies just became the first team to hit a go-ahead home run in three straight games as they got the four-game series win against the Nationals. This came after outscoring the Mets 21-5 in the final two games of their series.

The Mets then got swept by the Cubs in a four-game series in embarrassing fashion.

The Phillies have won six of the last seven against the Mets dating back to last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Mets on Friday, June 26.

Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+102)

Mets +1.5 (122)

Moneyline

Phillies -163

Mets +135

Total

8.0 (Over -118/Under -102)

Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-1, 2.11 ERA)

Mets: Zach Thornton (L, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Zack Wheeler has been nothing short of fantastic this season. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in 9 of 11 starts, including a win against the Mets on Sunday. He allowed two runs on four hits (one home run) in 5.2 innings against his former team.

Zach Thornton got roughed up by the Nationals in his MLB debut last month. He has a 4.25 ER and 1.42 WHIP in 55 innings in the minors this season.

Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, WPIX

Phillies record: 45-36

Mets record: 34-47

Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Marsh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-101)

Brandon Marsh isn’t slowing down. He went 2 for 3 with a go-ahead home run last night in Washington. He’s now had three straight multi-hit games to raise his average to .324 on the season.

The outfielder has been near the top of the league in batting average all season long, and now he’s getting a chance to bat in the middle of the lineup. I’ll back him to keep racking up the counting stats tonight.

Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

This price is simply way too cheap for the Phillies.

Wheeler outdueled David Peterson on Sunday, and now he’s going against his call-up replacement after Peterson was traded.

The Phillies have turned things around and have a chance to threaten the Braves in the NL East while the Mets are still in the basement.

Pick: Phillies -163

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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