Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals are battling for position in the NL East – and the NL Wild Card race – heading into Game 3 of their four-game set on Wednesday night.

These squads have split the first two games of this series, as the Phils won 14-9 on Tuesday night after Washington took the series opener by a score of 4-1.

Now, two struggling right-handers take the mound on Wednesday, and oddsmakers have set the total in this game all the way up at 9.5.

Aaron Nola (5.71 ERA) gets the ball for the Phillies, and he’s led the team to an 8-7 record in 15 starts. The Phils are favored in this game, but Nola (4.25 expected ERA) hasn’t been at his peak form in 2026.

He’ll take on Washington righty Miles Mikolas (5.47 ERA), who has two outings this month with five or more runs allowed.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a total for Game 3 of this series, but first let’s take a look at the latest odds.

Phillies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+119)

Nationals +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Phillies: -136

Nationals: +113

Total

9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Phillies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.71 ERA)

Washington: Miles Mikolas (2-6, 5.47 ERA)

Phillies vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies record: 43-36

Nationals record: 41-39

Phillies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+341)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Harper is worth a look against Washington:

Harper is starting to heat up in late June, hitting .458 with two homers and an OPS well over 1.000 over the last week.

The two-time league MVP has 14 homers, a .299 batting average and a 1.036 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, which makes him a great target against Washington Nationals veteran Miles Mikolas.

This season, Mikolas is struggling to limit the long ball, allowing 16 home runs in as many starts, posting a 5.47 ERA in the process. He’s allowed five home runs in four starts in June, and Harper has fared very well against Mikolas in his career.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is hitting 8-for-23 (.348) with two doubles, a homer and a .940 OPS against Mikolas all time. I think this price is a little low for Harper, especially since he’s already homered twice in the last week.

Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

The Nationals have hit the OVER in 62.3 percent of their games this season, and I’m going back to the well on June 24.

Washington is No. 1 in MLB in runs scored, but it’s also 26th in team ERA and 27th in bullpen ERA. That’s the perfect recipe for an OVER, especially since Nola and Mikolas both have ERAs north of 5.00.

Nola has given up three or more runs in 11 of his 15 outings this season, and the veteran right-hander ranks in just the 34th percentile in expected batting average against. Mikolas hasn’t been any better, ranking in the 25th percentile in expected ERA and 17th percentile in expected BAA.

He’s allowed four or more runs on five occasions this season, including nine hits and five runs in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Washington offense has been one of the best stories in MLB this season, and I think 10 runs is extremely reasonable after these teams combined for 23 on Tuesday night.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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