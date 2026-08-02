Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 2

A pair of teams in the mix for a wild card spot this season kick off Sunday’s MLB action, as the Philadelphia Phillies look to take their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The O’s won the first game of this series on Friday, but a 5-0 win by the Phils on Saturday sets up a rubber match in Game 3 this afternoon. The Phillies hold the No. 3 wild card spot in the National League, but they’ve dropped eight of 10 games and are in danger of slipping out of the wild card ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the O’s are in fourth place in the AL East but are just 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League, which is shaping up to be a one-division league with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox all holding playoff spots entering Sunday’s action.

Zack Wheeler (2.53 ERA) is on the mound for the 18th time this season for Philadelphia, and he’s led the team to a 13-4 record in 17 starts. He’ll take on Kyle Bradish (3.74 ERA), who has pitched pretty well for the O’s in 2026.

Can Baltimore pick up another win at home to inch closer to a wild card spot in the AL?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague battle on Sunday., Aug. 2.

Phillies vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+124)

Orioles +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline

Phillies: -136

Orioles: +113

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Phillies vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.53 ERA)

Baltimore: Kyle Bradish (7-9, 3.74 ERA)

Phillies vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): MASN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies record: 58-53

Orioles record: 54-57

Phillies vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-112)

This season, Wheeler ranks in the 94th percentile in strikeout percentage, the 89th percentile in whiff percentage and the 94th percentile in chase rate.

The three-time All-Star has struck out 123 batters in 103.0 innings of work, and he was dominant in five July starts, striking out 10, 14, 10, nine and six batters.

Now, he takes on a Baltimore team that is 27th in MLB K’s per game and has the fourth highest strikeout rate (24.2 percent) in 2026.

Wheeler has at least eight K’s in eight starts this season, and the O’s are averaging 9.23 K’s per game as a team. I’m buying the veteran right-hander to have a strong showing on Sunday afternoon.

Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column – I shared why I’m trusting Wheeler to get the Phillies back on track after losing eight of 10:

The Phillies have been slumping as of late, winning just two of their last 10 games to fall to the third wild card spot in the National League. Still, they’re favored on the road against the Orioles, who are 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the AL.

I’m going to trust the Phils to take this series finale, as they’re turning to ace Zack Wheeler in this matchup.

The Phillies right-hander has led the team to a 13-4 record in 17 starts this season, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 14 of those outings. Overall, Wheeler has a 2.53 ERA and ranks in the 96th percentile in expected ERA. He’s also in the 90th percentile or better in expected batting average against, average exit velocity against, strikeout percentage and chase percentage.

That’s going to make things tough on a Baltimore team that is just 19th in OPS and 12th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2026.

The O’s will counter with righty Kyle Bradish (3.74 ERA), but he sits in just the 51st percentile in expected ERA and the 57th percentile in expected BAA. Baltimore is 11-10 in his 21 outings, but Bradish has a 4.10 ERA since June 1, allowing four or more runs in four of his nine starts.

With Wheeler on the mound, I won’t pass up a chance to get the Phillies at this short moneyline price.

Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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