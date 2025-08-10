Phillies vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
The Philadelphia Phillies have extended their lead in the NL East to 4.5 games, and they have a chance to sweep the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon.
Texas has fallen back a bit in the AL wild card race, although it’s still within striking distance of the New York Yankees, who hold the third and final spot.
Zack Wheeler (2.64 ERA) is looking to build on his impressive 2025 season for the Phillies, and he’ll take on a former NL East rival in Patrick Corbin, who is in his first season with Texas after several years with the Washington Nationals.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s series finale.
Phillies vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+109)
- Rangers +1.5 (-132)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -158
- Rangers: +129
Total
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Phillies vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.64 ERA)
- Texas: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91 ERA)
Phillies vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 2:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 67-49
- Rangers record: 60-58
Phillies vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+240)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Schwarber is worth a look in this market on Sunday:
Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber has 41 home runs and counting, and he’s done a ton of damage against left-handed pitching this season despite being a lefty himself.
Schwarber is hitting .269 with a 1.022 OPS against lefties, smacking 16 homers in just 156 at bats. His slugging percentage is 80 points higher against lefties than it is against righties this season.
Now, Schwarber gets to face Texas Rangers lefty Patrick Corbin, who has given up 15 homers in 21 outings in 2025.
In his career against Corbin, Schwarber has two homers, five walks and is hitting 2.86 (6-for-21) with a .995 OPS. I think he continues to thrive in this matchup on Sunday.
Phillies vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Corbin has pitched pretty well in the 2025 season, posting a 3.91 ERA while leading the Rangers to a 10-11 record in his outings.
However, he’s facing a Philadelphia offense that ranks in the top 10 in MLB in OPS and batting average against left-handed pitching, and there’s no doubt that Wheeler is the better starter in this matchup.
In 22 starts, Wheeler has led the Phils to a 14-8 record, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 17 of those outings.
The Phillies have been rolling as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games, and they’re 16 games over .500 at home.
Even with Texas making a playoff push, I can’t fade Wheeler at this price on Sunday.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-158 at DraftKings)
