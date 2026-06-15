Pirates vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 15

The A’s are just one game out of first place in the AL West heading into Monday’s series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh has a better record than the A’s (by half a game) so far this season, yet it is in fourth place in a loaded NL Central.

Jared Jones (4.73 ERA) is set to make his fourth start of the 2026 season on Monday against J.T. Ginn (3.15 ERA), who has been arguably the A’s best starter.

Oddsmakers have set the A’s as small favorites, but the Pirates are 3-0 with Jones on the mound since he returned from a major elbow injury.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 1 of this series.

Pirates vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-186)

A’s -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Pirates: +102

A’s: -123

Total

10.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pirates vs. A’s Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Jared Jones (1-0, 4.73 ERA)

A’s: J.T. Ginn (4-3, 3.15 ERA)

Pirates vs. A’s How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, MLB.TV

Pirates record: 36-36

A’s record: 35-36

Pirates vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best Prop Bet

J.T. Ginn OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-147)

This season, Ginn ranks in the 66th percentile in whiff percentage and the 50th percentile in strikeout percentage, picking up 65 K’s in 71.1 innings of work.

While Ginn isn’t a dominant strikeout pitcher, he’s taking on a Pittsburgh offense that is 29th in K’s per game (9.31) this season.

So, that sets up really well for the A’s righty, especially since he has five or more K’s in each of his starts this month. I’ll gladly fade a struggling Pirates offense that has struck out the third-most in MLB over the last 15 days.

Pirates vs. A’s Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the A’s are worth a look at home:

A’s right-hander J.T. Ginn has been really solid in the 2026 season, leading the team to a 10-5 record in 15 outings while posting a 3.15 ERA and an expected ERA of 3.82.

Ginn has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 15 outings, giving him a pretty strong floor heading into this series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has dropped seven of its last 10 games, and it’s now one game under .500 on the road in the 2026 season.

The A’s are one game under .500 overall, but I like this matchup for them against Jared Jones. The righty recently returned from an elbow injury, and he’s posted a 4.73 ERA across 13.1 innings in three starts.

The Pirates have won all of those games, but I don’t love betting on them since their bullpen (4.53 ERA) should be heavily involved on Monday night.

The A’s and Pirates are both top 10 teams in OPS and Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), but I lean with the home team to come away with a win.

Pick: A’s Moneyline (-123 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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