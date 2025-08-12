Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
NL Cy Young candidates Paul Skenes and Freddy Peralta will battle on Tuesday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates for Game 2 of their early-week series.
Milwaukee picked up a win in the series opener, moving to 30 games over .500 this season, and oddsmakers view the Brewers as a lock to make the playoffs, taking their playoff odds off the board.
Skenes has a 1.94 ERA this season, but the Pirates are just 12-12 in his starts. Pittsburgh has given Peralta a little trouble this season, scoring three runs against him in five innings the last time these teams faced off.
So, who has the edge on Tuesday night? The Brewers are slight favorites at home, but betting against Skenes can be tough since he has not given up a single earned run in five of his last seven outings.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night.
Pirates vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Pirates -1.5 (+168)
- Brewers +1.5 (-208)
Moneyline
- Pirates: -102
- Brewers: -119
Total
- 7 (Over +102/Under -124)
Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes (7-8, 1.94 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (13-5, 3.03 ERA)
Pirates vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, SportsNet PT
- Pirates record: 51-69
- Brewers record: 74-44
Pirates vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddy Peralta OVER 3.5 Hits Allowed (-150)
I think this line is a little too low for Peralta, who has given up four or more hits in each of his last four starts.
In two outings against Pittsburgh this season, Peralta has allowed seven hits (in five innings) and five hits (in 4.1 innings). While he wasn’t rocked in either start, he did allow enough baserunners to clear this line.
Overall, the Brewers righty has given up four or more hits in two-thirds of his outings this season (16-of-24).
Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m trusting both starters early on Aug. 12:
Two of the best starting pitchers in the National League are on the mound in Milwaukee on Tuesday, as Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes takes on Milwaukee Brewers No. 1 Freddy Peralta.
If you like low-scoring games, this should be a fun one, as both Skenes (1.94 ERA) and Peralta (3.03 ERA) have been lights out in 2025.
Skenes has not allowed an earned run in five of his last seven outings (since July 1), and he’s given up more than two earned runs in just four of his 24 starts this season.
Meanwhile, Peralta has done a decent job against Pirates offense that is dead last in MLB in runs scored this season, allowing four earned runs in 9.1 innings (two starts) against them this season.
Betting an UNDER with Skenes on the mound has been very profitable this season, and I’m not sold on this Pirates offense making up the difference if Skenes holds Milwaukee scoreless in the early innings.
Pick: First Five Innings UNDER 3.5 (-135 at DraftKings)
