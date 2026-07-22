Pirates vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Game 1 on Wednesday, July 22

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to hover around a playoff spot, so every game from here on out is going to be important for them. The New York Yankees are in a similar position when it comes to the AL East, currently sitting two games back from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The two teams will face each other in a doubleheader today, starting with a matinee matchup. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for the first of two games.

Pirates vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total for Game 1

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run line

Pirates +1.5 (-130)

Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

Pirates +158

Yankees -190

Total

OVER 9.5 (-105)

UNDER 9.5 (-115)

Pirates vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller, RHP (6-7, 5.14 ERA)

New York: Gerrit Cole, RHP (3-5, 3.93 ERA)

Pirates vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Pirates record: 52-49

Yankees record: 56-44

Pirates vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Mitch Keller 5+ Strikeouts (+114)

The Yankees' offense has struggled lately, especially when it comes to striking out. Over the past 30 days, the Yankees have the highest strikeout rate in baseball at 28.4%, which is 2% higher than any other team. That could lead to a big day from Mitch Keller. I love this bet at plus-money.

Pirates vs. Yankees Prediction and Best Bet

For Day 199 of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm betting on the Pirates to pull off the upset this afternoon:

I'm going to take a shot on a couple of afternoon underdogs, including the Pittsburgh Pirates to upset the Yankees. Sure, the Yankees have the pitching advantage with Mitch Keller (5.14 ERA) taking on Gerrit Cole (3.93 ERA), but if we look at the offensive numbers between these two teams over the past month, the Pirates start to look like a great underdog bet.

Pittsburgh leads all of Major League Baseball in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Yankees come in at 29th. If those numbers hold up, Yankees bettors better hope that Cole pitches a gem. I'll take a chance on the Pirates at this price tag.

Pick: Pirates +158 via Caesars

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