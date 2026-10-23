Pistons vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The Miami Heat are looking to bounce back from their season-opening loss when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 35 points in his Heat debut, but Miami lost 131-106 to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

On the other hand, the Pistons took care of business against the Celtics in their home opener on Tuesday afternoon. It was a rather balanced attack from Detroit’s offense with four players scoring at least 19 points, including Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren dropping 22 each.

The Heat won two of three against the Pistons last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -1.5 (-102)

Heat +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Pistons -110

Heat -110

Total

237.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pistons vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): WMYD, WPLG

Pistons record: 1-0

Heat record: 0-1

Pistons vs. Heat Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Elijah Harkless – Out

Isaac Jones – Out

Ugonna Onyenso – Out

Taurean Prince – Out

Heat Injury Report

Myron Gardner – Available

Vladislav Goldin – Available

Dru Smith – Available

Pistons vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Duncan Robinson OVER 15.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115)

After averaging 12.2 points per game in his first year with the Pistons, Duncan Robinson came out of the gates with 21 points on 5 of 10 shooting against Boston. He also pulled down two rebounds and dished out two assists in the win.

Robinson hit this mark in 57% of his games last season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets close to 15 points alone, given how streaky shooters can be. His points line is set around 11.5, after all.

Pistons vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

This is a high total as far as Pistons games are concerned, but a low one for the Heat. Detroit easily flew OVER the total in its opener, though, with a 121-113 win while the total was at 218.5.

On the other hand, the Heat went rather comfortably UNDER the set 249.5 total in their blowout loss with a total of 237 points. That’s where the total is tonight, which I think is a bit low for this matchup.

There is enough offense on both sides for a higher-scoring game tonight in Miami.

Pick: OVER 237.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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