Pistons vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 4

Cade Cunningham and the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons have their backs against the wall in the first round of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic heading into Monday’s Game 4.

Detroit dropped Games 1 and 3, falling down 2-1 in the series ahead of another road date in Game 4. Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as small favorites in this matchup, but their offense has sputtered all series long, ranking 14th amongst playoff teams.

Orlando needed two play-in games to make the postseason, but it came into the year with sky-high expectations after trading a ton of draft capital for Desmond Bane.

The Magic seem to have realized their potential in this series, and a healthy Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have gone a long way for Orlando on both ends of the floor.

The Magic were 10 games over .500 at home in the regular season, and they’re looking to build on that mark in Game 4.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a plate prop to bet and my prediction for Game 4.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -2.5 (-115)

Magic +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pistons: -148

Magic: +124

Total

213.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pistons vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Orlando leads 2-1

Pistons vs. Magic Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac – doubtful

Pistons vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Suggs OVER 13.5 Points (-124)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Best column – Peter’s Points – why Jalen Suggs is worth a bet in Game 4:

Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been everywhere in this first-round series, and his effort on both ends is a major reason why Orlando has a 2-1 series lead.

I considered a points, rebounds and assists combo prop for Suggs on Monday, but I’m going to keep things simple and take him to score over 13.5 points instead.

Suggs has cleared this line in all three games in this series, finishing with 16, 19 and 15 points while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3. Those percentages are ugly, but this play is about the volume for Suggs on the offensive end.

The former lottery pick is taking over 15 shots (including over nine 3-pointers) per game in this series, and he’s gotten up at least eight shots from 3 in each game. That gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Suggs averaged 13.8 points per game in the regular season despite playing several stretches on a minutes restriction due to injury. He’s been unleashed in the playoffs, playing at least 31 minutes in every game.

As long as he continues to get up shots at a high clip, Suggs is undervalued at this line on Monday night.

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Even though these teams combined for 218 points in Game 3, I’m taking the UNDER in Game 4.

The first two games in this series fell short of 213.5 points, and the Pistons (14th in offensive rating) and Magic (13th in offensive rating) have been two of the worst offenses in the playoffs. These teams are also 14th (Orlando) and 12th (Detroit) in effective field goal percentage.

All season long, defense was the calling card for the Pistons, as they finished No. 2 in the league in defensive rating and No. 3 in opponent points per game. Orlando wasn’t as effective on defense, but it has given up 101, 98 and 105 points in three games in this series.

Detroit simply doesn’t have enough shot creation after Cunningham, and these teams have played two extremely low-scoring games despite playing at the second-fastest pace of any playoff series in 2026.

I lean with the UNDER in Game 4, as a Pistons win would need a better defensive showing that it had on Saturday.

Pick: UNDER 213.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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